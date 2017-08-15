After divorce?

Today I am going to pen down my experience after the divorce. Divorce was always out of question in our case. We shuddered over this thought and reassure each other for ever-lasting love relationship. By now the readers must have formed an idea that we had a love marriage. Yes, it was love marriage and ended fifteen years later amicably. It was a unique relationship. She was a born Christian and I was a born Muslim. The difference of religion was bridged nicely. She understood the religion and accepted it. She converted to Islam. She gave me two handsome children. My eldest son developed into brilliant scholar and earned academic excellence.

He graduated with honours. He studied Psychology and was inducted as life member in the International Psychology Society. He departed for his eternal abode on July 06, 2015. I am humbled with gratitude to Allah the Almighty for His Blessings. I can testify on oath about my credentials as a trustworthy and honest man. Divorce had impact on us. My beloved wife lost her nerves and became depressed. My son Ali helped her to recover.

We were politically active and did serve the political and social causes. I left US after the divorce and she stayed with the kids raising them. She has done a good job. I had a keen interest in writing and I devoted to writing business. I have accomplished literary finesse. I have written thousands of articles which have been published in various newspapers the world over. I am continuing with this profession besides being a successful lawyer. Well here I would end my story. I am still leading a satisfied life as a single man.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related