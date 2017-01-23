After 7 months, Geelani chairs executive committee meeting

Highlights safeguard to sacrifices

Srinagar

After a span of seven months, Syed Ali Geelani presided over the executive body meeting of the Hurriyat Conference (G) at his Hyderpora residence-cum-office. Barring Shabir Shah who continued to be under house arrest, the representatives of all the constituents of the amalgam attended the meeting.

Leaders or representatives of Islamic Political Party, Democratic Muslim League, People’s League, National Front, Mass Movement, Insaaf Party, Anjuman-e-Shirie Shiyan, Tehreek-e-Mazahmat, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, Democratic Political Movement, People’s Political League, Employees Movement, Peirwan-e-Walayat, Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Tehreek-e-Huriyat and Social & Peace Forum, Jammu, attended the executive meeting.

The executive meeting discussed and deliberated upon the post-Burhan people’s uprising to chalk out future strategy. The meeting was convened after an interval of seven months.

Syed Ali Geelani in his presidential address said that the 2016 uprising carried and conveyed a strong message to India. It conveyed that “India and its stooges with their military might cannot break their

Taking a dig at mainstream Indian leadership for their ‘egoistic approach’, Geelani said their ‘indifference’ will neither change the reality of Kashmir nor will deter people for pursuing their rights.

“The Indian leadership is not heeding the screams nor perceiving the woes and agonies people are facing in state. Their indifferent and apathetic approach won’t change reality neither will deter from pursuing their right,” the profreedom leader said.

While warning people Geelani also pointed out, “We need to safeguard our sacrifices and beware as even a slight blunder or mistake can prolong our struggle.”

The executive council also observed more and more people and resistance activists are slapped with PSA and lodged in jails. “Executive council in its appeal to international bodies for human rights impressed to take cognizance of pitiable plight of detainees and use its influence for their release,” the Hurriyat spokesperson said.—KR