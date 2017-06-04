Aftab warns CEO Education of stern action

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has taken strict notice of the public complaints against Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Attock and warned him of taking strict action if again any complaint received against him. He was listening to the complaints of the people here at his residence.

On the occasion Chairman Municipal Committee Attock Sheikh Nasir Mehmood, City President PMLN Sheikh Ghulam Samdani, parents and relatives of the teachers and other Govt employees and disable persons were also present on the occasion. Federal Minister taking prompt action warned CEO Education Abdul Shakoor Anjum and directed him to behave properly with every one and not to disgrace and insult any employee or people visiting his office in case of any complaint in future.

The Federal Minister listened t0 the problems of the people. PMLN City President Ghulam Samdani warned that in case CEO does not change his attitude then a protest rally would be taken out against him. The Federal Minister gave away financial assistance to the needy.