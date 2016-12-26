Aftab urges promotion of religious harmony

Raza Naqvi Attock

Attock

We must respect each other not on the basis of religion but on the basis of being human beings and Pakistani. All the religions preach peace, love, brotherhood, tolerance and harmony; this was stated by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed while talking newsman.

He said, we all must know that peace and love is common theme of all the religions, there were no differences between us but some miscreants were creating misunderstandings and fanning extremism and it is high time that we must understand the nefarious designs of our enemies and must counter it with iron hands and strong will.

As elsewhere in country Christmas festival was celebrated here on Sunday, which would continue on Christmas day to mark the important annual religious festival-birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. In this connection, a colorful Christmas inaugural ceremony held with a function at Saint Peter Catholic Church Attock cantonment, Biblee Church and UP church in evening, which were beautifully illuminated and decorated with charismas tree, bells and colorful buntings.

The local social circles and government officials to share the Christmas festivities with the Christian community also attended the ceremony. The respective Christ led the service, which was devoted to peace and fraternity among the different communities living in the country, honorable priest Peter Javed Johnson said.

The main feature of the function was a tableau, which was presented by children cladding the dress of Santa Claus and highly admired by the participants.