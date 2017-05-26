Aftab stresses for efforts to increase research related activities for development

Convocation of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University

Staff Reporter

A total 2820 graduates were awarded degrees, while 59 decorated with medals in the 18th convocation of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Thursday. As many as 43 graduates got gold medals, 8 silver medals, 8 bronze medals while 1785 postgraduate, 1000 undergraduate and 35 Ph.D graduates were awarded with degrees.

Two students also achieved the Gold Medals sponsored by the Bank of Punjab while a student of Literacy Center also got Gold medal.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, was the chief guest while PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad, Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Center (PARC) Dr Yousaf Zafar, faculty members and graduates were also present on the occasion.

Sheikh Aftab Ahmad in his address, said the adoption of modern agriculture accompanied by trained manpower would not only help improve living standards but also produce quality commodities for the international market.

He said there is a dire need to put in efforts in research related activities and it is highly encouraging to know that this university has been playing its due role in this respect.

“We are living in the era of advance technologies where life has become sophisticated and survival of nations greatly depends upon education and learning only,” he said. He advised the students to take lead in the practical endeavors with full zeal and confidence as the nation is anxiously waiting for the fruit of their hard work and dedication in the form of improved livelihood of fellow countrymen.