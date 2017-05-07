Afridi weights support in Misbah’s favour

Misbah-Imran comparison

Karachi

Former captain and flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Saturday spoke about Misbah vs Imran Khan debate and said that both have done wonders and are respectable for people of Pakistan. However, Afridi weighted his support in Misbah’s favour.

The statement comes days after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shahryar Khan stirred a controversy by saying that Misbah was a better captain than Imran Khan.

“I said this on the basis of cricket. I have no political affiliation. I respect him as a player. I am not in politics. This is on the basis of statistics,” Shahryar had said.

“Imran bhai was a great captain, he has his own place, but he had the support of match winners with him like Miandad and Wasim Akram,” Afridi said today.

“While Misbah, in Test matches, has turned the table and has led the team out of a difficult situation with his performance,” the flamboyant all-rounder added. Afridi slams Sindh govt for refusing to lend him land. He lambasted Sindh government for refusing to lend him land for starting a cricket academy.

Afridi told media that he had requested the Sindh government to allot him a land in Karachi where he can start a cricket academy, but the government refused to help him.

“I had requested to the Sindh government to lend me the land where I would have constructed a cricket academy to train aspiring cricketers, but they told me that they are unable to help me,” Afridi said. “It is very unfortunate and regrettable. I think things here would have been much better if Benazir Bhutto was alive today,” added the flamboyant all-rounder.

The former captain revealed that his plan was to start an academy to prepare power-hitters for Pakistan and players there were to get training from foreign coaches.

Replying to a question, Afridi said that there are more sad moments in his 20-year cricket career than cheerful memories. “There are few good memories, but cricket has made me cry more.

My batting was always unpredictable and there were things which I think shouldn’t have happened,” Afridi said without elaborating further on what were his bitter memories.

Afridi added that PCB should benefit from the experiences of Misbah and Younis after the retirement of the experienced duo.

“They are not the people who have wasted time in air-conditioned rooms, they have worked at grass root and know inside out of our cricket structure, PCB should utilise their experience for the betterment of Pakistan cricket,” he added.—Agencies