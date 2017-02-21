Afridi unveils ICC Champions Trophy

Dubai

Star Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Tuesday unveiled the trophy for ICC Champions trophy to be played in England in 2017 as 100-day countdown to the event started.

Afridi —who is the ambassador for the trophy tour — recently reiterated that he doesn’t aim to play international cricket again and has already said goodbye to it.

The veteran of 398 ODIs, 98 T20Is and 27 Test matches told a press conference after his 28-ball-54 against Karachi Kings in the PSL that he isn’t playing league matches with the intention of a return to international cricket.

“I have already said goodbye; I am just playing this for my fans. For me, my foundation is more important. I have played for my country professionally and have done whatever I could,” he said in response to a question that if he still wants a farewell match.

ICC Champions Trophy would be played in England in June this year.

Traditional rivals Pakistan and India, who have played arguably the most watched cricket matches between them in the past, will clash on June 4 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.—AFP