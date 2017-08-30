Afridi excuses himself from attending PCB event

Lahore

Pakistan’s former t20 skipper Shahid Afridi on Tuesday refused to attend the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) event scheduled on September 14 at Lahore.

Afridi expressed his refusal during a phone call with PCB Chairperson Najam Sethi.

The flamboyant all-rounder will be playing the Afghan Cricket League (ACL) from September 11. Afridi is the only Pakistani player signed to play the ACL.

Currently, Afridi is in the United Kingdom to play the Twenty20 Blast — representing Hampshire.

Previously, Afridi has turned down an offer for a farewell from the board, citing personal commitments. He was offered a farewell event by Sethi during a meeting in Dubai on April 23.

Afridi last played for Pakistan in 2016 during the World T20 in India. Following Pakistan’s early exit from the tournament, Afridi desired for a proper farewell match, which he couldn’t get.

Later, in an interview to Geo.tv in December last year, Afridi had given up his desire and confirmed that he had already played his last game and wasn’t looking for a farewell anymore.—APP