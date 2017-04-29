Afridi declines offer for farewell match

Karachi

Former captain and flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi has turned down an offer for a proper farewell from the Pakistan Cricket Board, citing personal commitments.

Shahid Afridi was offered a farewell event by Najam Sethi, chairman of PCB’s executive committee, during a meeting in Dubai on 23rd of April.

However, Afridi – thru a tweet on Friday – turned down PCB’s offer for the farewell, probably to close the chapter forever.

Afridi last played for Pakistan in 2016 during the World T20 in India. Following Pakistan’s early exit from the tournament, Afridi desired for a proper farewell match, which he couldn’t get.

Later, in an interview to a tv channel in December last year, Afridi had given up his desire and confirmed that he had already played his last game and wasn’t looking for a farewell anymore.

Earlier this month, Najam Sethi had invited Afridi for a meeting to discuss possibilities of a farewell event. PCB chairman Shahryar Khan said Afridi has been offered to play a match against the World XI team which would be visiting Pakistan.

Meanwhile, reliable sources have revealed that PCB had offered Shahid Afridi the captaincy of the team in one match against ICC XI later this year, along with same rewards as of Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan, including working role with PCB in current and future projects.

Sources further confirm that while Afridi has turned down the offer of playing the match, there were credible developments regarding his working with PCB in future assignments.—APP