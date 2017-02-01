African Union summit ends criticizing Trump ban

Mogadishu

The 28th Summit of the African Union ended early Wednesday as it criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s ban on immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

President Alpha Conde of Guinea, who was elected new chairman of the African Union, expressed solidarity with Somali and Sudan – two countries whose citizens are affected by the Trump administration’s travel ban.

Libya. Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen are also on the list. Conde said the summit “showed the solidarity spirit of the continent to the world,” mulling allegations that Morocco’s readmission to the union may divide the union.

Morocco was readmitted to the African Union on Monday following an absence of more than three decades. In 1984, Morocco left the Organization of African Unity, the predecessor of the AU, after the union formally recognized the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic in the Western Sahara region, which Rabat considers Moroccan territory.

Chad’s Foreign Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat was elected Monday to replace Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who stepped down after four years at the helm of the African Union Commission.

And Ghana’s Ambassador Thomas Kwesi Quartey was elected deputy chairperson. Dlamini-Zuma had expressed concern about Trump’s presidency, saying it “could affect the global advances made in the fight for gender equality, as well as combatting climate change”.—Agencies