African rookies Hilal into CAF Cup last eight

JOHANNESBURG- Al Hilal Obeid of Sudan reached the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals at the first attempt Saturday by winning 2-0 at home against Recreativo Libolo of Angola. Both goals in the Group C matchday 5 clash came from penalties with Mohamed Tahir converting midway through the first half and Ivorian Cheick Moukoro soon after half-time. Libolo had giant France-born striker Mamadou Diawara sent off just before half-time in Obeid, a city 350 kilometres west of the capital, Khartoum. Victory gave Hilal an uncatchable four-point lead over third-place Libolo with one round to play in a group completed by Zesco United of Zambia and Smouha of Egypt. Zesco recovered from a matchday 4 mauling by Libolo in Angola to draw 1-1 with Smouha in ancient Mediterranean city Alexandria. The Zambian outfit went ahead six minutes from time when a shot from Kenyan Jesse Were was deflected into his net by defender Yasser Ibrahim. Smouha equalised one minute into stoppage time when Burkinabe Banou Diawara converted a penalty. Hilal have 10 points, leaving Zesco (seven), Libolo (six) and Smouha (five) to fight for the other quarter-finals place.

