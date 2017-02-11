Afghan’s cry

Siraj Umrani

Turbat, Absor

Afghanistan, our Muslim neighbouring country, has been bleeding for decades and the innocents citizens are dying without knowing their fault. The recent attack in the Supreme Court left more than 20 people dead. It is reported that the death toll in 2016 has broken the eight- year record.

The war-torn country is the venue of international gamers and a number of terrorist organizations, including the new-born Daesh, are functional in Afghanistan. It is crystal clear that through war, peace is impossible to be established. However, peaceful means can enchant them towards negotiation as Gul Badeen Hekmatyar is a specimen.