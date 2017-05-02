Afghans among 7 suspects held with arms in Islamabad

Staff Reporter

Seven suspects including two Afghan nationals were arrested and arms recovered during search operations here on Monday.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted search operations against the outlaws in Jhangi Syedan, Muhammadi Town and surrounding areas in the federal capital territory.

During search operations, two Afghan nationals among seven suspects were arrested with four 12 Bore, nine pistols, a repeater and a snatched motorcycle.

The police confiscated the recovered arms, bike and after registering cases against the detainees started the investigation.