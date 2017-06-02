Afghanistan’s ‘baseless’ allegations hurt peace prospects: FO

Islamabad

The Foreign Office has strongly rejected as baseless allegations from Afghanistan that Pakistan is behind the recent terrorist attack in Kabul.

At his weekly news briefing in the capital on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said the accusatory approach is unhelpful towards efforts to peace.

He said Pakistan itself has suffered immensely from terrorism and it has given unparalleled sacrifices in the war on terrorism.

Pakistan has the highest stakes in when it comes to the peace and stability of Afghanistan more than any other country, he stated.

Our commitment to peace in Afghanistan is based on sincerity and is beyond any doubt, he added.

Zakaria, however, said it is disappointing that certain elements which have no interest in peace want to damage relations between the two neighbouring countries. They are trying to malign Pakistan for their vested agenda, he claimed, adding that the onus of setbacks in Afghanistan cannot be put on Pakistan or others.

He said Pakistan believes in politically negotiated settlement of the Afghan issue as there is no military solution to the conflict.

Responding to questions regarding the Kashmir dispute, the spokesperson said peace, stability and development will remain elusive in the region without the resolution of the outstanding dispute between Pakistan and India.

He said India is escalating tension on the border and committing ceasefire violations in order to divert attention from the Kashmir dispute.

He said the latest Indian unprovoked firing on the Line of Control resulted in the martyrdom of two civilians and injuries to seven others.

The spokesperson said India is using different tactics to malign the purely indigenous freedom movement of the Kashmiri people.

He, however, said India will never succeed in its attempts as the movement is being led by the Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination. He said the world community should play its due role in resolution of Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations’ resolutions.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a regional connectivity project which will link Central Asian states, South Asia and the Middle East. He said India itself is inviting investment from different countries in the areas which are under its illegal occupation or are the disputed territories.