Afghanistan’s aggression

Javaid Bashir

Lahore

India has succeeded in using Afghanistan against brother Muslim country Pakistan. A few days ago, Afghan forces attacked divided villages on the border area. Nine citizens were killed and 40 others critically wounded. Afghans have started an undeclared war with Pakistan. They are fighting India’s proxy war in the region. The blood of the innocent citizens is on the sleeves of the Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani, who has not heeded to all the efforts of Pakistan. He does not realize the severity of the situation.

Recently, two high-powered delegations from Pakistan, one civilian/one military, visited Kabul. On their return, they were upbeat but unfortunately none of these visits have become fruitful in breaking the belligerent stance of the Afghan government. Taliban have risen again and Afghan government has no control or influence over the rest of Afghanistan except Kabul. American President is thinking to send more troops into Afghanistan and meeting its NATO Allies to convince them to send their forces too. Tension and war would escalate once again in the Afghan war theatre. Pakistan must get ready to face the new developments. The border has been closed and should remain closed until Afghan government makes amends to its belligerent policy towards us. We expect the Afghan government to show some political will in these critical circumstances.