Afghanistan will have own embassy complex in capital

City Reporter

Construction work of the Afghan embassy was launched on Saturday that will be completed in two years and with the cost of around 17 million US dollars. Afghanistan’s deputy foreign minister Nasir Ahmad Andisha joined the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong and Afghan ambassador in Islamabad Omar Zakhilwal at the ground-breaking ceremony of the building in the diplomatic enclave.

A leading Chinese company will build the embassy complex, which will be the biggest Afghan embassy in the world.

Andisha said the new Afghan embassy will be his country’s biggest embassy in the world which also reflect Afghanistan’s quest for good relations with Pakistan. He also thanked China help in the construction.

Ambassador Zakhilwal told the ceremony that the construction of the embassy is likely to be completed within two years.

The Ambassador also acknowledged with appreciation the Chinese government support with respect to their financial contribution to the said construction. He hoped that Afghanistan’s 100th

An official of the Anhui Construction Engineering Group told the gathering that the new Afghan embassy compound covers a total land area of 23,800 square meters with complete facilities such as ambassador’s residence, residential diplomats apartments, consular section and other required buildings.

The design will adopt Islamic style, but also combines many modern factors.

“As a important symbol of Afghan-Pakistan diplomatic relationship, this new built embassy project shall possess remarkable significance in relations between two nations.

The company has built Chinese embassy in Islamabad, Mongolia, Sierra Leone, Togo and Venezuela during the last two decades.

The Chairman of the Capital Development Authority sheikh Anser Aziz in his speech assured full cooperation to the Afghan officials during the construction work.

Afghanistan had acquired plot for own building some 50 years ago. The Afghan embassy is now located in a rented building on the Embassy Road.