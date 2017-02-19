Afghanistan warns Pakistan of retaliation

Observer Report

Kabul

Reacting angrily to what it termed ‘cross-border rocket attacks by Pakistani forces’ on Afghan soil, Kabul has called for finding a diplomatic solution to issues between the two neighbours.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said it would use “all its power in response to Pakistan if it did not stop rocket attacks on Afghan soil,” Tolo News reported.

“We hope that Pakistan stops the attacks and that the relationship between the two countries will return to normal. If not, Afghanistan will not sit silent, but will use its internal, regional and international power in response to Pakistan’s actions,” Faramarz Tamana, Director of Strategic Studies at Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In response to the recent terror wave across the country, Pakistani forces have been shelling camps of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and its splinter faction Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA) near the Pak-Afghan border. Nearly a dozen training camps and hideouts of the terrorist groups have been destroyed and over a dozen terrorists — including a top trainer of suicide bombers — have been killed in two days of artillery shelling.

In a separate statement on Sunday, the office of Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said the country’s national interests are a priority of its foreign policy. “Afghanistan’s national interests are the most important thing for our people. We will act and go ahead based on our national interests,” said Jawid Faisal, the chief executive’s deputy spokesman.

Afghanistan’s defence ministry, meanwhile, called for finding a diplomatic solution to issues with Pakistan, but said the country retains the right to ‘retaliate’.