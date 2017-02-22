Afghanistan conundrum

Reema Shaukat

COMPLEXITY of Afghanistan enigma complicates day by day as the country’s traumatic experience of unending civil strife, chaotic socio-politico and economic situation swells into an overstretching burden. Political scenario is dominantly tense with shifts and conspiracies between power insatiable ethnic and political groups as well as individuals. The governance of opposing politicians is restricted to Kabul only while capability of security forces appears just as a symbol. Ironically, due to prolonged presence of foreign forces, the country has literally twisted between different strategic perspectives of regional and global stakeholders. Resultantly, the tremors of terrorism coming from Afghanistan are affecting the security paradigms of the neighbouring countries.

In such a volcanic situation, the country is currently witnessing increasing resurgent activities of Taliban groups which are aggressively challenging the fragile government, its security apparatus and towns after towns are succumbing to their sway.

Afghanistan security dynamics are not easy to be addressed in a day. After 9/11 security challenges in Afghanistan are not only matter of concern for its regional neighbours but for others too, because of continuous proxy war. There are no doubts about Afghan government’s sincerity and efforts for bringing the desired peace and stability in Afghanistan; however, increased activities of Taliban and other extremists groups have mesmerized the Afghan security apparatus, if the trend continued, there could be serious repercussions for the Afghan government.

The deplorable security and governance situation on ground suggests record increase in the violence in Afghanistan and rapidly expanding area of influence of Taliban is narrating a different story altogether. With the move of leadership inside Afghanistan, Taliban have demonstrated their ability to exert more influence and directly regulate the affairs instead of mid-tier leadership. Likewise, move back of the leadership inside Afghanistan speaks of the confidence of Taliban in the gains made over last few months. So much so the Taliban have stated that they will be protecting the development projects benefiting Afghans as well as the regional countries. Whereas such claims by Taliban show another side of coin and analysts are terming these statements as power projection and a positive change in the stance of the Taliban. Apart from Taliban boosting statements political turmoil continues in Afghanistan. Parliament is host to the ethnic rivalries and has impeached seven ministers last month including the Foreign Minister.

Besides earlier division between President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, the turf war has now been dominated by the fight between President Ghani and the first Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum. First Vice President is under criticism for abducting and harassing former Jowzjan governor Ahmad Eshchi. While on this matter, Presidential Palace has announced that the National Unity Government will investigate claims of assault by First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum and his men. However, Mohammad Akbar Bai, head of Turkmen Tribal Council of Afghanistan, has criticized President Ashraf Ghani’s recent remarks on setting justice and implementing the law equally and said that these remarks are untrue and are just a bluff. He reiterated that, Justice is served if Dostum has been arrested, jailed and his job suspended.

Afghan leaders seem cloudedwith the challenges of biasedness and prejudice. Leaders are under stress in view of the election victory of Trump and fear a change in policy towards Afghanistan. So one can say that Afghan leaders are washing their laundry in public by accusing each other of ethnicity and nepotism. Keeping in view the crucial moments for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Afghanistan must appreciate the sincerity of Pakistan in augmenting and facilitating the Afghan peace process, and the Afghan government must adopt her indigenous policies of addressing mutual interests and avoid negative influences.

Keeping in view the crucial moments for both countries, Afghanistan must join hands and ask for cooperation and collaboration with the countries willing to resolve the Afghan problems for bringing the desired peace and stability in region and beyond.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

Email:reema.asim81@gmail.com