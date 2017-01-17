Afghanistan: A land of ungrateful people

Kaswar Klasra

Islamabad

What authorities in charge of Pakistan’s relationship with Afghanistan need to understand is best defined by the American proverb that states ‘We do not quite forgive a giver. The hand that feeds us is in some danger of being bitten’.

As described by above mentioned proverb, Afghanistan has several time bitten Pakistan, a hand which has been feeding it for long time. Fact is that Pakistan has to bear burden of millions of Afghan refugees who fled their homeland following civil war. It been feeding millions of Afghan refugees since 1979. History reveals that Afghanistan, a landlocked country, has been relying purely on Pakistan economically and militarily. And Pakistan never disappointed its western neighbor ever whenever the later needed.

What confuses million of Pakistanis is Afghanistan’s behavior. Rather than acknowledging Pakistan’s help, Afghanistan is repeatedly biting the hand which has been feeding it for long time. Whenever there is a blast or attack anywhere across Afghanistan, it’s authorities spar not even a single second blame Pakistan.

Followed by Last week’s twin bombing which played havoc in Kabul, prompted Afghan authorities to put blame once again on Pakistan. Sadly, the chief of police of Kandahar province General Abdul Raziq claimed last week that Haqqni network backed allegedly by Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) were behind the bomb attack in the Afghan city of Kandahar, on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Also a government spokesman in Kabul asserted that the terrorists were able to strike targets inside Afghanistan whenever they wanted because Pakistan had allowed them to maintain safe havens in Fata, a charge Islamabad rejects as baseless. The assertion came on the heels of twin blasts which rocked Kabul on Tuesday.

Although, Pakistan rejected the baseless accusation, however, Repeated allegations leveled against Pakistan by the Afghan authorities have kicked off debate across Pakistan. People of Pakistan are, now, exerting pressure on Prime Minister Sharif’s government to give Afghanistan a shut up call.

“ Whenever there is a bomb blast or attack of similar kind, Afghanistan authorities start blaming Pakistan’s armed forces and intelligence agencies. Can not Pakistan give them a shut up call,” questioned Farrah Qaiser, a doctor by profession.

Farrah Qaiser, a doctor who had spent ample time in treating Afghan refugees, mostly women living in Peshawar’s refugees camp, wonders how can people and government of Afghanistan forget the taste of Pakistan’s hospitality?

“ Pakistan is second home to people of Afghanistans. Millions of Afghan refugees are still living fearlessly across Pakistan. We have done everything to make them feel at home,” a visibly perturbed and agitated Farrah said.

‘ What I guess is that , both people and and government of Afghanistan are ungrateful’, Farrah concluded.

It is an established fact that both people and the government of Afghanistan have once again proved they are nothing but an ungrateful nation by blaming Pakistan following twin blasts which rocked war-torn Kabul on January 10’2017. A charge which Pakistan’s Foreign Office denied immediately.

As it was not enough, Members of the Afghanistan Green Trend (AGT) held a demonstration on Friday outside the Pakistan embassy to protest over Islamabad’s perceived role in terrorism and dubbed the consulate as a “nest of spies”. Members of the group, also known as Rawand-e Sabz-e Afghanistan carried posters and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans during their demonstration on Friday, . The protesters accused the Pakistani embassy of changing into a “nest of spies in Afghanistan” and said Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) supports insurgents and had a hand in recent terrorist attacks in the country.

People and government of Afghanistan are found on the same page when it comes to level baseless allegations against Pakistan. What they need to understand is that Pakistan had been feeding millions of Afghanistan who fled homeland after civil war. They were provided shelter, food, jobs, admissions in schools, colleges and universities. What they give in return, is horrible to imagine.

Afghanistan has dug deep at Pakistan’s back. It’s ungrateful nation.

It is pertinent to note that in February 2012 United States Congressman John J. Duncan, Jr, while addressing speaker of congress, said people of Afghanistan were ungrateful.

Addressing the Speaker of house noted congressman Mr John j Duncan, jr said the US should leave Afghanistan as soon as possible as not only were the people of Afghanistan ungrateful, but are showing through their actions that the have anger or even hatred towards the US.

“ I voted to go to war in Afghanistan, but I did not vote for a forever, permanent war that has now lasted almost three times as long as World War. We should have ended our involvement in Afghanistan many years ago, and many young American lives would have been saved,” he said adding tha the first war against Iraq, in Kuwait, lasted just seven months.Now, with the recent killings of Americans, and with massive anti-American demonstrations being conducted by hundreds of thousands of Afghani citizens, we need to greatly speed up our withdrawal.

The congressman went on to say that the US need to leave immediately.

“ We need to leave Afghanistan, the sooner, the better, he said. We have spent hundreds of billions there over the last decade, a great amount of which has really been pure foreign aid. We have built schools and medical facilities and helped their farmers. We have trained their police and military and have had thousands of Afghanis on our payroll,” he said.

He noted that the USA have had to borrow approximately 41% of all these mega-billions it have spent to help the Afghan people.

“ No country has done nearly as much Mister Speaker for another country in the entire history of the world as we have for Afghanistan. Now, the people there have made it very clear that they do not appreciate what we have done for them. In fact, not only are they ungrateful, but they are showing through their actions that they have anger or even hatred toward us. We should stop spending all these billions of taxpayer money just as soon as we possibly can,” he said

The noted congressman questioned the house if people of Afghanistan have ever appreciated the USA for what it did for them.

“ Where is the gratitude for all that America and Americans have done for the Afghan people over the last 10 or 11 year. We have a national debt of over fifteen trillion dollars that is headed far higher at a more rapid rate than ever before. It is far past the time that we should have been taking care of our own country and putting our citizens first,” said the congressman.

Now people of Pakistan are asking the similar questions to Nawaz Sharif’s government.

“ Where is the gratitude for all that Pakistan and Pakistanis have done for the people of Afghanistan for more than three decades. It is high time for us to leave them,” Farrah said.