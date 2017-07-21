Afghan students allowed admission in 2 KP schools

Staff Reporter

Landikotal

Afghan Students residing at bordering areas of Pakistan and Afghan on Thursday were allowed by Pakistani authorities to get admission in two schools of Landikotal in Khyber Agency. Talking to media at Headquarters Khyber Rifle Landikotal, Commandant Umar Farroq said the decision to allow admissions to Afghan students has been taken on the instructions of Chief of Army Staff. “The initiative was a goodwill gesture on our part and taken without any compulsion with an aim to promote and strengthen relations between the two neighboring countries”, he told.

He informed that a special Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card has been issued to the intending Afghan students that would only be readable by a special kiosk established to monitor entry and exit of these students at Torkhan border post. All the required assistance has been provided by NADRA and FIA for the concerned staff to assist the students. He said the card is blank but embedded with coded information that can only be readable by the specialized software installed at Torkham post adding it would prevent misuse of card by unauthorized person.

All our efforts were meant to ensure security of students and people at Torkham crossing which was the largest pedestrian entry point from Afghanistan. Commandant Khyber Rifles informed that so far 40 Afghan students were allowed admission in two selected schools of Bacha Mena and we were expecting that 250 students would apply for admission. Later, media persons were taken by authorities to visit Pak International Public School and Oxford Public School where Afghan students were allowed to get admitted. Talking to APP, Shahab-ud-din, Principal, Oxford Public School said the step would help promote cordial relations between the two countries and send a soft image of Pakistan in the world.