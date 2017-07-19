Afghan refugees repatriation drops sharply

Peshawar

There has been sharp reduction in the repatriation of Afghan refuges to their motherland in the last three months after Pakistan government extended the period of their stay till December, 2017 under international pressure. A spokesman of UNHCR said that 32,500 Afghan refugees returned to their country since April this year.

He said UNHCR is providing 200 dollars to each returning Afghan refugee besides food and other necessary items. Sources said that last year the return of Afghan refugees picked up pace when the government said that it would not extend the deadline for the unregistered Afghan refugees. When the government extended the stay period, the refugees almost stopped returning home.

They pointed out that return of about ten thousand refugees a month is very discouraging keeping inview the presence of more than three million afghan refugees in Pakistan.—INP