More Afghan refugees to be repatriated from Pakistan, Iran

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said that more Afghan refugees are expected to be repatriated this year from Iran and Pakistan and called on the international community to take steps to help ease the process. Since the start of the current year, tens of thousands of refugees have returned home, the UNHCR said, according to a press release received here.

Abdullah made the remarks during a ceremony in Kabul to mark Word Refugee Day. He called on host countries not force the Afghan refugees to leave. “We are supporting the dignified and honorable return of the citizens, however we cannot ignore the situations in Afghanistan,” said Abdullah. In addition, the minister of refugees and repatriations Sayed Hussain Alimi Balkhi said over 194,000 Afghan refugees have been repatriated in the past three months.

“33,000 have returned mainly from Pakistan to Afghanistan, this number might increase as well , UNHCR assisted them with the cash grant which basically be spent on very basic things such as transport, food and shelter ,” said Fatiha Abdullah.—INP