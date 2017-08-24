People of Pakistan are known all over the globe for their traditional warm hospitality which is readily extended to the people coming for shorter or longer stays and provided all possible facilities. According to the reports, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has declared Pakistan as the largest host of refugees in the world and nearly all the1.45 million refugees in the country belong to single neighbouring Afghanistan. Reports quoting UNHCR sources that Pakistan continues to generously host the world’s largest number of refugees for almost three decades (since the erstwhile Soviet Union invasion of Afghanistan). The UNHCR while lauding Pakistan’s efforts in this regard has quite rightly said it is essential that more and more support is mobilized for Pakistan by the international community. A the same time, the UNHCR report has also mentioned, voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan to their home country has also been the largest in the world and since March 2002, UNHCR has facilitated the return of approximately 4.1 million registered Afghanis from Pakistan. While this acknowledgement by the world body is commendable, and as not much support has been committed in this respect so far by the international community, Pakistan should be making concerted efforts to send back more and more Afghans back to Afghanistan in phases. Unconfirmed reports of pretty large number of Afghans are working in some Islamic countries on Pakistani passports are also quite alarming and these need to be verified through our missions in foreign countries on a priority basis, please.DANIYAL A.NAJMEELahore

