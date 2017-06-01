Afghan reconciliation — new dynamics

Saman Zulfqar

THE Trump Administration seems to complete the review of US Afghan policy. Sustaining the current administrative set up of Afghanistan has been a priority for new US government and in this regard new US Administration has decided about providing $ 23 billion annually to Afghan government. Contrary to Obama Administration, the new US administration has ruled out the option of giving timelines for withdrawal of US-NATO troops from Afghanistan rather it emphasized the ‘policy of surge’ by sending more US and NATO troops in Afghanistan.

The new policy also called for an intra-Afghan peace process but to bring Taliban to a compromising position, it suggested increasing attacks on militant hideouts. Though apparently during election campaign President Trump seemed to differ with policies of Obama Administration but its actual policy towards Afghanistan resembles to Obama’s policy of surge and talking and fighting with the Taliban at the same time. These policies of President Obama proved counter-productive and could not help in resolving Afghan conflict. This realization made Obama Administration to resort to facilitation of intra-Afghan reconciliation process that so for remains a stalled process. Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) could not yield any positive results and had remained a stalled process due to Taliban’s refusal to hold direct talks with Afghan government and due to US preconditions regarding Taliban’s acceptance of Afghan government and constitution.

In recent months, Moscow took the initiative to facilitate Afghan reconciliation process in Moscow. After three decades, Moscow has emerged as an active player in Afghan affairs by facilitating Afghan peace process. In this regard, the first trilateral meeting was convened in Moscow in December 2016 and was attended by China and Pakistan along with Russia. All three countries agreed on the significant point regarding lifting of United Nations Security Council sanctions on Taliban leaders to enable them to join the peace process. It is the first time when such demand has been made by two major regional powers.

As the next step, in February 2017, the Moscow process was expanded with invitation to become part of the process to three more states – Afghanistan, Iran and India. Afghanistan criticized Russia for not inviting it in the preceding conference held in December 2016 and neglecting it while making a demand about lifting of sanctions. The Afghan government considers it its own prerogative to decide the issue of sanctions on any Afghan factions. On the contrary, it called for imposition of sanctions against Taliban chief while other parliamentarians criticized the participation of three states in Moscow talks as interference in Afghan internal affairs.

The meeting to facilitate Afghan reconciliation process in Moscow could not produce desired results. Apart from Afghan representatives and Taliban, United States also stayed away from the peace conference held in Moscow on April 14, 2017. Though, US is apprehensive of Russian objectives in convening peace conference but categorically it has not opposed the process and seems to keep its options open by announcing that US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson would discuss the issue with his Russian counterpart during his visit to Russia in April 2017. Similarly, Afghan Taliban has not participated in the talks. The reconciliation process cannot succeed or reach to its logical conclusion unless the most relevant stakeholders — Afghan government and Afghan Taliban, two parties to Afghan conflict become part of the process.

The recent Russian interest in Afghan affairs is driven by the threat posed by the so-called Islamic State of Khurasan (ISK) in Afghanistan and the fears that it may have spill-over effects on neighbouring states. The threat of IS has prompted the regional countries especially Russia to step in to facilitate the Afghan conflict resolution process and the growing IS threat has encouraged Russia to reach out to Afghanistan’s neighbours — China and Pakistan to become part of the dialogue process. The rise of IS in Afghanistan has further complicated the already complex situation of Afghanistan and has been a cause of concern for all neighbouring States.

The reconciliation between Afghan government and Taliban is an imperative to collectively face the rising challenge of Islamic State in Afghanistan. The neighbouring states – Pakistan and China not just participated in Moscow process but have been part of QCG to bring warring parties of Afghanistan to negotiating table to end conflict in Afghanistan. Though QCG has been a stalled process yet US can try to revive it to gain geopolitical advantages and to reduce the viability of Russian initiative.

— The writer is a Researcher at Islamabad Policy Research Institute, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

