Afghan President declines invitation to visit Pakistan

Kabul

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday declined an invitation to visit Pakistan, his deputy spokesman confirmed, saying he would not visit the neighbouring country until perpetrators of recent attacks in Afghanistan are not handed over.

Quoting the president’s Deputy Spokesman Dawa Khan Minapal, BBC Urdu reported that Ghani, who met with Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Naveed Mukhtar and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq over the past week, had rejected their invitations, saying he would not visit Pakistan until Islamabad hands over the perpetrators of terror attacks in Afghanistan.

“I will not go to Pakistan till the perpetrators behind the attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif, the American University (in Kabul) and the Kandahar attacks are handed over to Afghan authorities and until Islamabad takes concrete action against Afghan Taliban militants on Pakistani soil,” Minapal quoted Ghani as saying.—Agencies