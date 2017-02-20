Afghan options

Shahid M Amin

PAKISTAN has gone through a week of sheer terror in which over a hundred innocent lives have been lost, and many more injured, due to the savagery of suicide-bombings. Terrorists massacred ordinary pilgrims who were visiting revered shrines. Police officers performing civic duties have been targeted. Both IS (Daesh) as well as Jamaat-ul-Ahrar affiliated to TTP (Tehreek Taliban Pakistan) have claimed responsibility for these outrages. In November last, another Sufi shrine in Balochistan had been the target in which a hundred lives were lost, for which also IS had claimed responsibility.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other government leaders have vowed to take severe action against terrorists, till their total extermination. Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has warned: “Each drop of the nation’s blood shall be avenged, and avenged immediately. No more restraint for anyone.” Intensive combing operations are being conducted across Pakistan and many terrorists were killed. An intensive crackdown on banned organisations has been launched in Punjab and Rangers are to be deployed for the first time. Punjab police has already arrested the facilitator of Lahore suicide-bomber, who has divulged that planners of the attack were based in Afghanistan.

Gen. Bajwa and several high-ranking Pakistani civil and military officials have stated categorically that the latest terrorist acts were planned by groups who have sanctuaries in Afghanistan. They have demanded that the Afghan authorities should take firm action against them. A list of 76 terrorists has been handed over to Afghan officials with the demand that they should be handed over to Pakistan. Gen. Bajwa also called Gen. Nicholson, commander of US military mission in Afghanistan, to protest against continued acts of terrorism in Pakistan, perpetrated from Afghanistan, which were “testing Pakistan’s policy of cross-border restraint”. Gen Bajwa asked the US commander to play his role in “disconnecting this planning, direction, coordination and financial support”.

There are media reports that already Pakistan’s armed forces have targeted militant hideouts across the border and a number of terrorists and their training camps were destroyed. If so, this would be the first instance of cross-border attacks by Pakistani military. Among others, former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf has suggested that Pakistan should make “surgical strikes” in Afghanistan against such militant groups, based on collection of reliable evidence. Pakistan-Afghan border has been closed for several days and some Afghan refugees have been detained for abetting terrorists. Afghanistan, for its part, has protested against violation of its territory by cross-border firing and closure of border crossings, as well as harsh measures against Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

The latest developments come against the background of anger that has been building up in Pakistan against Afghanistan for quite some time. For the last many years, Afghan rulers have chosen to use diatribe and invective against Pakistan on a sustained basis. Their main grievance is that Pakistan is giving sanctuary or even help to the Taliban forces fighting against the Kabul regime. While making such accusations, they ignore the internal strength of the Taliban, such as ethnic support for them among Afghan Pakhtuns. They refuse to take into account the historical reality that some areas in Pakistan’s tribal territories have remained outside authority of the state and Pakistan cannot be held responsible in all such cases. They are unmindful of the fact that the Pakistani Taliban, who are an ally of the Afghan Taliban, have long been at war with the Pakistani state itself. Unfortunately, Kabul has made a habit of putting all blame on Pakistan for the successes of Afghan Taliban. Pakistan has been made a scapegoat for the failures of Afghan military forces. Due to these reasons, an anti-Pakistan phobia has developed in Afghanistan, affecting even the common Afghan citizen.

Pakistan has another legitimate grievance that the Afghan rulers have made a common front with India, Pakistan’s antagonist, and developed close ties with India in political, military, economic and other fields, unmindful of Pakistan’s sentiments and security concerns. Pakistan’s vital help, and immense sacrifices, during the Afghan Jihad against Soviet occupation is all but forgotten, nor is there any real gratitude in Kabul towards Pakistan for looking after millions of Afghan refugees. During that Jihad, India was an ally of the puppet Communist regime in Afghanistan and was an abettor of the Soviet military occupation. One really doubts if Afghanistan, despite being a proclaimed Islamic Republic, has any sentiments of Islamic brotherhood at all since its rulers cozy up to India which has long maltreated its Muslim minority and suppresses Kashmiri Muslims on daily basis. They have clearly also forgotten Afghan history since the days of Mahmud Ghaznavi and other Muslim rulers based in Afghanistan, who conquered India and established centuries of Muslim rule. Finally, Afghanistan needs to be reminded of what harm Pakistan can do if it chooses to adopt a hostile stance towards Kabul. The closure of border can cripple Afghan economy. The deportation of millions of Afghan refugees can put an unmanageable burden on the Kabul regime. It is also widely accepted that without Pakistan’s active cooperation, it would be difficult to find any kind of negotiated settlement of the current war in Afghanistan. The time has clearly come to talk bluntly to Afghan rulers and make them understand hard realities, as outlined above. But “surgical strikes” is probably not best option for Pakistan. It will take away moral high ground from Pakistan and would be seen as violation of International Law.

It would provide India a rationale for similar action against Pakistan. Moreover, surgical strikes could lead to escalation and unpredictable consequences. This is certainly not the time for Pakistan to get involved in any kind of war in Afghanistan or elsewhere. At present, Pakistan is coming up economically and is making a great leap forward with progressive realisation of the objectives of CPEC. In international relations, decisions must be made on hard-headed calculations and emotions must not be allowed to determine national policies. Most importantly, it should be understood by Kabul and Islamabad that terrorists are the common enemy of both countries. They are seeking to secure their nefarious objectives by deliberately provoking the two neighbours, so as to create mutual mistrust and prevent any coordinated action against the terrorists.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the ex-Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.

