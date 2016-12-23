Afghan national cycling team not taking part in race: PCF

Lahore

Pakistan Cycling Federation Secretary Syed Azhar Ali Shah said on Friday that Afghanistan National Cycling Team is not participating in the Lahore to Sahiwal cycle race as announced by an illegal faction of the cycling federation.

“It is mere propaganda as Afghan national cycling team is not visiting Pakistan nor taking part in any road race and we are the genuine body to invite any foreign team to visit Pakistan,” he told APP.

He said the PCF disowns the Lahore-Sahiwal Cycle Race which aims at creating confusion and serving vested interests of the rival faction.

The PCF official said that their body was duly recognised by the International Cycling Federation, Asian Cycling Body, Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Olympic Association and a group, led by Idris Haider Khawaja, time to time announces such bogus cycling events to disrupt the smooth functioning of the PCF.

“The announcement of any cycling event, without the approval of the PCF, is illegal and no affiliated unit of the PCF or any registered cyclist will feature in it,” he asserted.

“Idris Haider Khawaja being Executive committee member of Pakistan Olympic Association is violating the Lausanne agreement and the IOC charter which do not permit any such illegal activities in any sport,” he said adding “He (Idris) is promoting a parallel cycling body in Pakistan and damaging Olympic movement in Pakistan.”—APP