Afghan leadership needs to change mindset

WEDNESDAY once again saw Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resorting to Pakistan bashing at the Kabul peace conference attended by delegates from twenty-three nations. The purpose of accusing Pakistan of ‘waging an undeclared war of aggression against Afghanistan’, we understand, was very clear: Malign and embarrass Pakistan before the foreign delegates. In the past also at every important forum, the Afghan leadership has not missed the opportunity to blame Pakistan for the weaknesses of its own.

The rejoinder from the Pakistani side was also very quick and the rightly so. The corps commanders at special meeting at the GHQ while rejecting the Afghan allegations said instead of blaming Pakistan, Afghanistan should look inward and identify the real issues. According to the US estimates, the Taliban control or contest more than half of Afghanistan, which clearly exposes the internal weaknesses of the Afghan forces. As far as bomb explosions in Afghan territory are concerned, Pakistan is also facing acts of terrorism mainly due to the non-cooperative approach of Afghan leadership vis-à-vis improving the border management system in order to stop movement of undesirable elements. Instead of speaking the language of India, Afghan leadership must recognise and try to put its own house in order. Blaming others will not help but further aggravate the situation. In fact Pakistan has already suffered immensely because of instability in Afghanistan and that it is why it has always extended an open hand of cooperation to deal with common security challenges. If the Afghan leadership is really interested to address them, it should change its anti-Pakistan posture and sit with it to find genuine solution to the problems. The Afghan leadership must understand that the real panacea to its problems lies in the reconciliation process.

