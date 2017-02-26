Afghan, Indian troops fire cross-borders

Pakistani soldier, four women injured

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The troops of Afghanistan and India resorted to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing on Sunday injuring a Pakistani soldier and four women respectively.

The cross-border firing by Afghanistan troops injured a Pakistan Army soldier on Sunday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The incident took place in the Mangrotai area of South Waziristan Agency, added the statement from the military’s media wing.

The injured soldier was airlifted to a medical facility at Wana.

“Pakistan army troops effectively responded to suspected terrorists hideouts on Pak-Afg border.”

Meanwhile, Indian forces carried out unprovoked firing targeting civilian population at Khoi Ratta sector on Sunday, injuring four women, ISPR said in a statement.

The injured included two young girls. Pakistan Army responded befittingly to the Indian firing, ISPR said.