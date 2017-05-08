Afghan hostility at Chaman

Dr Muhammad Khan

Like every Pakistani, I have always tried to advocate, publicize and inspire a good brotherly and friendly relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The optimism in my writings was aimed at doing-away, the misunderstandings and misperceptions; people may have about Pak-Afghan co-relation. The Government of Pakistan, the military establishment and Pakistani intelligentsia have a convergence that, they will work for a better Pak-Afghan relationship, irrespective of a pessimistic response from Afghan Government. Such an approach for improving the Pak-Afghan relationship has rooted in the wider Pakistani society over the decades for two reasons. First, the Afghan masses have gone through successive domestic unrests, owing to regional and global conspiracies and now they need peace, stability and economic stability. Secondly, the peace and stability of Pakistan is directly related to peace in Afghanistan.

The positivism, Pakistani had about the future of Pak-Afghan relationship has always been responded negatively by the Afghan rulers. The most recent blow to this peace process was Afghan aggression in two villages near Pak-Afghan border near Chaman. Owing to the unprovoked firing from Afghan border forces, ten innocent people embraced Shaahdat and over fifty people were injured in Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir villages of Chaman, while a team of Government officials (including FC soldiers) were undertaking census in these villages. The Afghan side claimed that, these villages’ falls in their territory, whereas, ever since independence in 1947, there areas are under Pakistani territorial jurisdiction. How could Pakistan carryout census in Afghan areas.

The aggressive artillery firing in these two villages was part of ill-will from Afghan Government and speaks of non-cooperative attitude from Kabul regime. The Pakistani Foreign Office has clarified in its statement that, “The border between Afghanistan and Pakistan is clearly demarcated. All the locations are authenticated by maps available with the two governments. Pakistan is undertaking census in its own areas, which is our sovereign right.”

This Afghan aggression across the Pak-Afghan border has taken place within one week, sequel to the visit of Pakistani Parliamentary delegation to Afghanistan. In the post visit reports of this delegation, Speaker of National Assembly, Mr Ayaz Sadiq, who was heading the delegation said that, they had a very frank and indeed, “heart-to-heart” meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, which lasted for five hours. Unfortunately, Mr Ashraf Ghani has already refused to visit Pakistan in an un-parliamentary and undiplomatic manner. This is very unfortunate, that, there is contradiction in what Afghan Government commit and what it practice. In the analysis of a Quetta based senior analyst, Jalal Noorzai, “Ever since the formation of the [current] Afghan government, following the US invasion of Afghanistan, it has [fuelled] anti-Pakistan [sentiments].”

Fuelling anti-Pakistan sentiments among the Afghan masses is an extreme step, only an ill-advised leadership could do, in the context of Pak-Afghan relationship. Though firing has stopped, after telephonic conversation between DGMOs of both countries, but over 20,000 people living in these two villages and neighbouring villages have evacuated to safe places, causing huge disturbance and creating uncertainties for their future. As per ISPR, “Afghan director general, military operations, acknowledged that border is in between villages and not at the ditch… as being perceived by them.” But, would this belated confession of the mistake from Afghan DGMO, compensate the losses to lives and properties of the people?

It appears that, Afghan Government is highly perturbed over the revelations of former TTP spokesperson, Ehsanullah Ehsan, who said that, it is Afghan spying network, NDS and RAW behind them (TTP). TTP operates and carryout all terrorism in Pakistan on the directive of NDS and RAW from Afghan soil. NDS and RAW has direct support from Kabul and New Dehli, which mean, Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah are part of this entire conspiracy against state and society of Pakistan. In fact, there is a need that, Kabul should publicly disown these people (TTP) and stop any interference inside Pakistan, by taking a clear and identifiable steps to reduce the space for the TTP and other anti-Pakistan elements, who operate from Afghan soil, besides stopping its spying network NDS from its nefarious activities against Pakistan. Rather doing that, Kabul has started an overt offensive against Pakistan across Pak-Afghan border.

By promoting anti-Pakistan sentiments among the Afghan masses and sponsoring the terrorism of TTP to destabilise Pakistan, the Kabul regime is not doing any service to Afghanistan. Rather, the Ghani-Abdullah regime is doing this all to please their masters in New Delhi. It is to be kept in mind that, right from independence of Pakistan, it was New Delhi which has been provoking Kabul against Islamabad. Successive Kabul regimes have been acting a tools of New Delhi and so is the current regime, working on the Indian directive. By doing all this in obedience of New Delhi, the Kabul regime is forgetting that, it preparing a generation of terrorists in Afghanistan, which may kill the Afghan masses tomorrow.

There is already a sufficient warning from US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson. In a sixty-eight nations conference in Washington for the formulation of a joint strategy for combating the IS terrorists, Tillerson said that, Islamic State of Khorasan (ISK) is getting dangerous for the region, since it has carried out “many terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan”. Besides, in July 2016, the Congress-funded US Institute of Peace (USIP) has unearth linkages between NDS and terrorist outfits, operating against Pakistan. USIP reports says; “the National Directorate of Security, has supported the militant organisation Lashkar-i-Islam and elements of TTP since 2014. The sole aim of this support to promote terrorism in Pakistan. This research has been substantiated by US Congressional Research Service (CRS).

Now it is up to Kabul regime that they opt to continue supporting the terrorist organisations against Pakistan, as revealed by USIP and Ehsanullah Ehsan or decide to come clean and give peace a chance with a clear vision for a future course of action. In case of their support for terrorism, Afghanistan will remain as a centre of regional and global conspiracies/ militancy and battle ground of emerging terrorist organisations like; ISK. However, if Afghan leadership opt to part ways from sponsoring terrorism, there will be peace stability and economic prosperity in that country and the region. If sense prevails in Kabul, let us; establish a mechanism of border management along Pak-Afghan border for rooting out militancy and militants, ISK as the worst enemies of both countries.

