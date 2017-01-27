Afghan guard killed in cross border firing

Observer Report

Islamabad

Afghan officials claimed on Friday that one border police guard was killed and two were injured in cross-border firing near Kandahar’s border area of Spin Boldak.

According to initial reports, the firefight took place at Saro Sahano area between Spin Boldak and Shorak districts and continued for an hour, Kandahar Police Spokesperson Zia Durrani claimed. He said the skirmish erupted after two suspected militants riding a motorcycle crossed into Afghanistan from Pakistan.

Kandahar governor spokesperson Samim Khplwak also ‘confirmed’ the incident while speaking to journalists. “Pakistani forces fired at Afghan border troops when they attacked the men,” the official asserted. He claimed that Pakistani forces also “suffered casualties”.