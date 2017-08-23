Afghan govt orders release of 2,000 Pakistani containers

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The efforts of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industries eventually yielded results as out of the total 2500 empty containers stranded on Afghan side border at Torkham, the Afghan authorities had dispatched more than 2000 empty containers to enter Pakistan while the remaining empty containers will be released soon.

In this connection, Senior Vice President PAJCCI Zia-ul- Haq Sarhadi held a meeting with Additional Director Afghan Transit Trade (ATT) Amjad Rehman and discussed the issue with him. Additional Director Afghan Transit Trade Headquarters Zia-ul- Shams and Deputy Director Dr. Faisal Bukhari were also present on the occasion Zia-ul- Haq Sarhadi, who is also the chairman of Sarhad Chamber Standing Committee on Railways & Dry Port, took up the matter of the stranding of more than 2500containers and trucks on Afghan side of Pak-Afghan border.

Highlighting the reservations of the business community, he further told that due to such steps of Afghan government, the business community has to make additional payments of millions of rupees to shipping companies and transporters.

The officials of Afghan transit trade agreed with the reservations of the delegation regarding the withholding of empty containers in Khawar Maidan area on Afghan side of the border and told that in light of their reservations they had contacted Afghan authorities.

Furthermore, the delegation was also told that during last week of July, Pakistani authorities had held a joint meeting with Afghan authorities at Torkham Customs Station. In the said meeting, Afghan authorities were represented by Director Afghan Customs Mohammad Tahir Rasheedi, Abdul Wali Malikzai, Mohammad Qasim Stanikzai and other officials of Afghan customs.

Both sides reviewed difficulties in Afghan transit trade and issued on spot directives for their resolves, which was followed by the dispatching of more than 2000 empty containers to Pakistan through Torkham border and the remaining 500 to 600 containers to be released soon.