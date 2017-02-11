Afghan crises: A reality check

Akbar Jan Marwat

PAKISTAN Army Chief General Bajwa revived efforts at normalizing Pak-Afghan relations by telephoning President Ghani on the eve of New Year. Instead of reciprocating to Gen Bajwa’s goodwill gesture, President Ghani used the occasion to highlight his government’s grievances and allegations against Pakistan. Gen Bajwa sent New Year greetings to Dr Abdullah Abdullah also. General Bajwa explained to the two Afghan leaders that the blame game would take Islamabad and Kabul nowhere, and would instead benefit the militant groups operating in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border area. On the occasion, President Ghani at least invited Gen Bajwa to visit Afghanistan.

Relations between Islamabad and Kabul are at their lowest ebb in the last 15 years. It seems that the relationship reached its nadir during the ‘Heart of Asia Conference’ in Amritsar in December, 2016, when President Ghani joined Indian PM in accusing Pakistan of exporting terrorism to Afghanistan. The Ghani Administration simplistically believe that the Afghan Taliban draw all its strength from Pakistan, where it has sanctuaries and from where it receives logistic support. This simplistics view of the Ghani Administration ignores the ground reality in Afghanistan that the Taliban are well entrenched in Afghanistan and command the support of a sizeable number of the Pashtoon majority. The Afghan Taliban are basically an umbrella organization of conservative tribes. The Afghan government refuses to understand the basic reality that when a superpower like the US could not eliminate and neutralize the Taliban how can Pakistan do the task?

For over 15 years, Taliban have withstood the military operations of international troops led by the US forces. Following the withdrawal of the US led coalition in 2014, the Taliban have extended their writ. The US still maintains nearly 9,800 troops in Afghanistan as part of an international troop presence in Afghanistan. Since 2014, the main responsibility for fighting the Taliban has been transferred to Afghan forces. The US forces would only provide intelligence, surveillance support and air power. The NATO and US provided about $5 Billions per annum to prop up the Afghan forces.

In spite of all this assistance, the Afghan forces have been stymied by incapacity and illiteracy. The desertion rate of the Afghan forces is said to be a staggering 25%. It is generally believed, that if the residue of US and NATO forces were not present in Afghanistan, the Afghan forces would not ever have been able to prevent Kabul from falling to Taliban. The important question that begs an answer is that: If US could not defeat Taliban groups with 100,000 troops, how can they do it with merely one-tenth of the force? Another important question is how long can Washington and its allies keep on pouring billion of dollars into Afghanistan just to prop up the crumbling regime. The un-escapable fact seems to be that: the only solution to the crises is a power sharing arrangement between Taliban and the Afghan government.

This reality was aptly recognized in the trilateral meeting of representatives of Russia, China and Pakistan. The statement issued after the meeting reflected the reality. The statement demanded inter alia, that Taliban be invited to such talks in future. Members of the trilateral meeting advised a peaceful dialogue between Kabul and Afghan Taliban movement. It can hardly be expected of two major powers like Russia and China to give legitimacy and recognition to Taliban, if the ground realities would not dictate it. Most countries of the region, with the exception of India, feel that the Taliban have to be politically engaged to end the civil war in Afghanistan.

The presence of the US troops in Afghanistan indefinitely is again worrying for most countries of the region except for India. The statement made by Moscow at the conclusion of the trilateral meeting, although couched in diplomatic terms was apprehensive of indefinite stay of US troops in the region. Once Iran join this trilateral alliance, the alliance is likely to gain more strength. A major concern for countries of the region is: The emergence of the so-called Islamic State or Daesh in Afghanistan. The Moscow statement also alluded to the fact that the security situation was deteriorating in Afghanistan. There is a genuine fear amongst countries of the region, that the Daesh may destabilise Central Asia, Iran and Pakistan, the way it has devastated the whole of the Middle East. The Afghanistan Taliban are thus seen as Daesh countering force by many regional countries.

All this, however, dose not mean that these regional countries want the Taliban’s assent to power at the expenses of other Afghan forces, including Northern alliance and liberal Puktoon groups. It is certainly in the interest of the regional countries that liberal moderate forces in Afghanistan are protected from being obliterated by the Taliban. The trilateral moot in Moscow seems to be eying equilibrium of force between Taliban and pro government forces in Afghanistan.

General Qamar Bajwa seems to be working for the same approach. This can only happen if President Ghani of Afghanistan runs a quick reality check on the ground situation in Afghanistan. But this dose not seems to be happening. President Ghani puts the entire onus on Pakistan of either bringing the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table or taking military action against the recalcitrant groups. President Ghani conveniently ignores the fact that many factions of anti Pakistan TTP, including the faction led by Fazllullah operates from Afghanistan with total impunity.

—The writer is author, citizen journalist and entrepreneur based in Islamabad.

Email:marwat.akbarjan@gmail.com