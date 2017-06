Afghan commandos deployed to clear Tora BoraKabul The Afghan National Army has deployed commandos from its Special Operations to Tora Bora valley, which earlier hosted a hideout of slain al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden, days after the Islamic State’s offshoot in Afghanistan claimed the capture of the area. Acting Afghan Defence Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami told reporters in Kabul that operations are underway in the area and developments regarding the clearance of the area are expected soon.—INP

