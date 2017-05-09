Afghan attack

Arman Baloch

Chaman, Balochistan

This refers to unprovoked firing of Afghan border forces on security personal guarding a census team in Balochistan’s Chaman area. Because of this horrifying attack, 12 people including women, children, an FC man and an army man died and 47 wounded. It is not first time Afghan forces have done this. This needs bloody response from Pakistan.

If Afghan forces are so capable, they should root out menace of terrorism in Afghanistan where life of many people is at risk. As Afghanistan is unable for eradication of terrorism in their country it seems that Afghanistan is creating menace of terrorism in Pakistan. Government should firm up concrete measures.