Afghan Air Force kills 13 civilians in airstrike

Herat, Afghanistan

Afghan authorities said on Tuesday the country’s air force had killed up to 13 civilians including women and children in airstrikes targeting a Taliban base in the western province of Herat. The strikes, targeting a prison and command base run by the insurgents in volatile Shindand district, also hit nearby houses late Monday evening, Herat provincial spokesman Jilani Farhad told agencies. “Unfortunately 13 civilians including women and children were killed in the airstrikes, and seven more injured,” he said. At least 16 Taliban fighters were also killed, he added. A provincial police statement also confirmed the airstrike and civilian casualties. The area is remote and inaccessible, and AFP was unable to independently verify the claims.— TNS

