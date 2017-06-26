Afforestation project on 90,000 acres approved

Staff Reporter

The Public Private Partnership Steering Committee of the Punjab government has approved a project of afforestation over an area of 90,000 acres, conceived by South Punjab Forest Company (SPFC) to be executed in partnership with private sector.

The project will have immense economic and environmental benefits.

The Steering Committee was chaired by Minister Planning & Development department Malik Nadeem Kamran and attended by senior officials of relevant government departments and members of the Committee.

The Minister stated that this project is one of many initiatives being under taken by the government of Punjab to bring about green revolution in the province.