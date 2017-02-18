Afflicted youth

Afifa Zaeem

Islamabad

As a consequence of society’s deterring attitude, our youth which accounts for 60% of population, has most of times being thought by our elders to have consistent and resistant dynamism to face the astringent challenges and realities of life, following the notion of “Survival for the Fittest”. In this struggle for the survival our youth is often unintentionally prepared to ignore the fact that “Too Much Resistance to Change can lead to Suffering”, a well explained fact by Dalai Lama in his book “The Art of Happiness”.

Youth being an important asset of country’s progress should be more focused to seek happiness than to compete for survival. They should be tailored to accept the change as being the only constant thing in life. Spiritual as well as scientific traditions are now on same page giving importance to compassion for happiness. Compassion deals with nonaggressive and nonviolent mental attitude for others. Now a question arises, how can one be compassionate to others? It can simply be conquered by creating a deep anchor of trust and security with other members of society.

Scientifically, neuroplasticity proves that human brain is something which is highly amenable to change in response to environment, experience and thoughts of individual. Hence, neuroplastic youth can be moulded to accept suffering and adversities as part of life. As sentient beings, humans have no guarantee for future and are purely working on the platform of “Hope”. In such a scenario, youths should concentrate on settling their state of mind over external happenings to construct a productive society.