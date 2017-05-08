AFC requests FIFA to extend mandate of Faisal-led PFF by 2019

Karachi

The executive committee of Asian Football Confederation has backed Faisal Saleh Hayat-led Pakistan Football Federation and has asked the FIFA to extend the deadline for PFF to bring reforms into its constitution.

FIFA, in 2015, said that The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has to revise its statutes and hold new elections within two years after two factions were formed following a controversial election of PFF.

The FIFA deadline is ending this year, however, with no reforms being done by the Pakistan Football Federation, as legal battle between the groups have halted matters related to football in the country for last two years.

However, the AFC has come to rescue of the PFF by saying that the current mandate to the PFF should be extended till 2019.

“A request should be made to FIFA to extend the current mandate to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to June 2019 so that meaningful reforms can be undertaken and that FIFA and the AFC hold a joint revision workshop for PFF stakeholders,” said a statement from AFC following the meeting of its executive committee.

“The Executive Committee also agreed that a high-level delegation should meet the Pakistani government and apprise them of the severe consequences of external interference and the Executive Committee reiterated its position of opposition to government interference in the running of the sport,” the statement added.

Pakistan last month slipped to its lowest ever 201st in FIFA ranking as the country hasn’t played any football event since May 2015.—Agencies