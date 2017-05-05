Afaq Ahmed hints at reconciliation with rival MQM

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) Chairman Afaq Ahmed has announced to stage a massive public meeting in the mid of July at Nishtar Park Karachi.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Karachi on Thursday, Afaq Ahmed hinted at reconciliation with rival MQM-P representing the Mohajirs, saying that, “I will encourage any such procedure like reconciliation as I have always supported dialogue.” Afaq said, “If India and Pakistan can sit together for dialogue why can’t Mohajirs among themselves?”

On Wednesday, informed sources had reported that in view of reducing political friction the senior leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) would most likely to meet Afaq Ahmed, ahead of the general election scheduled next year.

Afaq Ahmed and Aamir Khan had formed MQM-Haqiqi in 1991, however, Khan returned back to the folds of MQM in 2011.