Aerial firing in Pulwama, clashes in Sopore, Srinagar

Forces fire pellets in eyes of Rajouri Kadal youth

Srinagar

Massive protests erupted in Pulwama town on Friday and at least four persons were injured in the resultant clashes.

Reports said that soon after congregational prayers, people staged pro-freedom protests outside the mosques. As government forces tried to disperse the protesters using force, they retaliated by stones. Forces lobbed tear gas shells.

As the clashes intensified, the forces resorted to aerial firing. Soon more clashes erupted in Rajpora chowk, Muran chowk, Tahab chowk, Chatapora, etc. The whole Pulwama town was engulfed by tear smoke. The clashes led to closure of all business establishments, traffic went off the roads. At least four persons were injured in the clashes.

Residents of Chatapora said that government forces thrashed several residents, injuring many and damaged several cars in the area.

“The forces damaged cars, damaged houses and beat up people,” locals said. “Many vehicles got damaged during clashes but no one was beaten up by forces,” SSP Pulwama Rayees Bhat said.

Reports said that clashes broke out in Nowhatta and Gojwara areas of old Srinagar Friday afternoon. Scores of youth raising pro-freedom slogans were intercepted by forces who lobbed tear gas shells. The youth responded with bricks and stones. The clashes later spilled over to Bohri Kadal, Saraf Kadal and Rajouri Kadal.

According to witnesses, government forces fired pellets in the eyes of a boy, Arsalan, at Rajouri Kadal. He was shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment. Clashes were on in the area till late evening.

Reports from Sopore said that after Friday prayers, clashes erupted between forces and protesting youth. Protesters attempted to march from Markazi Jamia Masjid area to main Chowk and main bazaar area of town amid pro-freedom slogans, but were stopped by the government forces already deployed in the area. This resulted in clashes as the angry protesters pelted stones on forces who retaliated with tear smoke shells. According to reports, police resorted to teargas shelling and firing of sound grenades to quell the protests and push back the agitated youth. Reports said the clashes later spilled over to Batpora and Shah Dargah chowk of the town where scores of youth appeared on roads and started protests against the action of government forces on students and civilian killing at Kupwara.—GK