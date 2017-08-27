Aerial firing claims life of youth in capital

Jubilant aerial firing during a wedding ceremony claimed life of a youth on Friday night. Despite ban, cousins and friends of bridegroom opened heavy aerial firing during a wedding ceremony in jurisdiction of Koral police station in Islamabad.

A youth was critically injured after hit by a bullet and expired before he could be shifted to hospital.The body was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for postmortem.

Reports gathered by this news agency say that as the wedding season has set in, people madly indulge in use of fire crackers and firing with live ammunition. The situation is particularly in disturbing in Rawalpindi where the police never turn up to prevent the aerial firing or massive use of fire crackers particularly around midnight.

Several people interviewed in Khyban-e-Sir Syed, Dhoke Matkal, Dhoke Chaudhrian, Misrial, Satellite Town and Sadiqabad said that the marriage ceremonies start around midnight and relatives of bridegrooms celebrate them wildly. Such celebrations have been claiming lives for the last many years.

The Punjab Chief Minister had directed the police to take action against aerial firing or fire crackers, the police never turns up. A resident of Cantonment Board Liaquat Jadoon and another of Sadiqabad, Bilal Khan in interviews demanded that strict action be taken against police stations which such incidents take place other wise the people would continue to suffer. —INP

