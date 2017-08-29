AEO Australian Education Expo held

Staff Reporter

Australia being a hub of quality education, provides everything a student dreams of from scenic beauty, wildlife safaris, and passion for sports; to most importantly universities that are ranked among the leading ones in the world. AEO Pakistan; Global & Australian Education Specialists and IELTS Test Centre, has been conducting Australian Education Expos since 2002, providing a perfect opportunity to Pakistani students seeking to Study in Australia. Over the years thousands of students have benefitted from AEO expos held twice annually across major cities of Pakistan.

This August, once again AEO Pakistan is conducting its 32nd Australian Education Roadshow across 7 major cities of Pakistan. Representatives of More than 16 top ranked International Universities are participating in the event providing a golden opportunity for Pakistani students to get expert advice and counselling for their future study endeavors.

The first exhibition of the series was held in Lahore 21st August at PC Hotel. Second and third event were held in Islamabad and Sialkot 24th August simultaneously. Fourth event was held in Multan 26th August.

Today EXPO was scheduled to be held in Karachi Movenpick Hotel, Faisalabad Hotel One and Peshawar PC Hotel, where hundreds of students along with their parents participated with great interest and excitement to enroll for admissions at top ranked Australian and other leading International Universities. Students had a great platform to have Free Counselling session with official representatives of top ranked international universities to explore the options of enrolling for a degree of their choice. Entry to the exhibition was absolutely FREE.