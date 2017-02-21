Advisor calls upon PIA to take steps to attain past glory

Karachi

Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation, Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan, has directed PIA to take all steps necessary to bring the airline at par with international standards so that it can regain its past glory.

He said this during his visit to PIACL headquarters here on Tuesday, a spokesman of the national flag carrier said. Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan said there should be no compromise on safety and management should ensure that all decisions are taken on merit and in a transparent and efficient manner.

Addressing the PIA management, he said that PIA is being supported from taxpayers’ kitty; therefore every possible step should be taken to reduce its losses and improve profitability.

Government, he said, has come to the rescue of the national flag carrier many a times and there is a dire need for a concrete solution for the problems being faced by PIA. He sought recommendations from the management for bringing about improvement in all departments of the airline.

Advisor to PM said use of modern technology should be top priority for PIA and maximum funds invested in this area. He said existing systems should be improved, new systems developed and followed to bring about efficiency and productivity in all areas.

Earlier, CEO Bernd Hildenbrand presented an overview on the working of various PIA departments, which was followed by individual presentations by Flight Operations, Fleet Planning, Marketing, Flight Safety, Engineering and Maintenance departments as well as PIA Training Center.

Remaining departments would deliver their presentations tomorrow, the spokesman added. During his briefing the CEO said that aviation is one of the most dynamic industries in the world and airlines have to keep pace with technological advancements all the time.

He said PIA is part of the legacy carriers, some of which disappeared because they did not adapt to the changing environment. He talked about the challenges being faced by PIA and gave an analysis of the airline.

He said PIA plans to add more narrow and wide body aircraft this year.—APP