Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti and others get bail

Babri Mosque

Lucknow

A special CBI court here on Tuesday granted bail to senior BJP leaders L.K.Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti and nine others in the Babri Mosque demolition case.

The lawyers for Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti moved an application seeking quashing of charges against them on the ground that they had not played any role in the demolition of the mosque. ‘’No case is made out against them…they were trying to control the crowd,’’ the lawyer of the accused said in the discharge application.

Special judge S.K.Yadav granted bail to the accused persons on their furnishing personal bonds.

The court has reserved its order on the discharge application.

The court had summoned Advani and others for framing of conspiracy charges against them in the matter.

The Supreme Court had earlier restored the criminal conspiracy charge against Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti, in the Babri Mosque demolition case and transferred the trial from the Raebareli special court to Lucknow.

Meanwhile BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj Tuesday said “no power on earth” could stop the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya ahead of proceedings in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case here. The Babri Masjid versus Ram temple debate should be dropped now, he said, claiming that those who had opposed the construction of the temple were now Ram bhakts.—INP