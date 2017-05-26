Advance Telecom to launch Nokia smartphones

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Advance Telecom will be launching Nokia smartphones in Pakistan as the official distribution partner of HMD Global-The Home of Nokia Phones. At a ceremony held to celebrate the placement of first smartphones order, Rizwan Majid, CEO Advance Telecom, reiterated the commitment that Advance Telecom has made to Nokia phones by voluntarily deciding to dedicate all its efforts and resources to Nokia smartphones. Mr. Rizwan Majid also encouraged all channel partners to buy legally imported stock available under Advance Telecom warranty. Mr. Kamran Khan, Head of Near East for HMD Global, appreciated the efforts made by Advance Telecom and thanked Mr. Rizwan Majid and Advance Telecom team for their commitment and dedication to Nokia phones. He expressed confidence in Advance Telecom’s ability to successfully launching Nokia smartphones in Pakistan. In response to a question, he recently confirmed that, since Dec 1, 2016 Advance Telecom has been HMD’s active distribution partner in Pakistan. Advance Telecom is a trusted name in terms of mobile phone distribution in Pakistan.