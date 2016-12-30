Admore geared up for impressive growth

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Admore Gas is focused on achieving sustainable growth in Pakistan through continuous efforts to provide world-class products and services to customers and building strong relationships with all stakeholders in the industry. Nadeem Jafarey, CEO Admore while highlighting Company’s performance and future outlook, “We have achieved many vital milestones this year, due to the Admore team’s dedicated efforts and our firm commitment to operational excellence.

I am certain that as we continue to consistently implement our comprehensive development plans, we are fully geared to meet our business objectives and reach even greater heights in the coming year.” A massive turnaround for Admore Gas (Private) Limited was planned and successfully executed in 2016, which included induction of highly qualified and experienced staff, optimization and development of retail outlet network and the supply chain, up gradation of existing storages, construction of new storage facilities and improved financial management.

As a result, Admore Gas (Private) Limited displayed phenomenal growth in 2016, achieving a volume growth of a highly impressive 461%, as the 2016 volumes grew to 174,000 metric tons as against 31,000 metric tons for the year 2015. Furthermore, in less than a year, Admore paid close to Rs. 1 billion out of total defaulted legacy liabilities of Rs. 2 billion, thereby clearing half its financial liabilities in a very short period of time.

The Company also undertook major capital expenditure to comprehensively build its storage capacity in the North and South regions of the Country. It has extensively upgraded its Machike storage terminal in Punjab and is currently building its own storage facility at Daulatpur, Sindh, to cater to the retail network requirements in Upper Sindh and Baluchistan.