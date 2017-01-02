Admn fails to provide bed to woman; patient dies on hospital floor

CM constitutes committee to probe

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A female patient died on the floor at Jinnah Hospital, after the hospital could not even provide a bed for the ailing woman, on Monday.

According to hospital sources, the woman, identified as Zahra Bibi, from Kasur had gone to the hospital for check up a disease related to her lungs. However, she was not provided a bed by the management of Jinnah Hospital. As she was lying on the floor of hospital she succumbed to her disease and died.

Hospital sources further disclosed that the woman’s health had deteriorated due to the cold. However, unable to find a bed, the woman had been provided intravenous therapy on the floor.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the death of a woman patient of Kasur in Jinnah Hospital. The three members committee will submit its report within 24 hours.

Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Dr. Faisal Masood will be the head of the inquiry committee while its members will include Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Dr. Sardar Fakhar Imam and Additional Secretary Technical, Health Department. The committee will thoroughly probe the matter.