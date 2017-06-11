Admn asked to close schools for summer vacation

Havelian

Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad Dr Shaista Irshad on Saturday raided on schools in Tehsil Havelian against those which were still open despite the clear directions for summer vacations and directed for closing the schools.

According to the details, Dr Shaista Irshad raided on the schools those were violating the summer vacations plan of the BISE Abbottabad and directed them to close their schools as per schedule where primary schools will remain close till 30th August and middle, high and secondary schools will remain close till 15th August.

She said that the violators would be dealt with heavy fines of Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000 and disciplinary actions would also be taken against them.—APP