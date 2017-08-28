All admissions on 100% merit: VC Zafar

Salim Ahmed

The introduction of a uniform merit-based admission policy and transparent selection of teaching staff has resulted in elimination of nepotism, favouritism in the University of Punjab, one of the oldest sites of learning in the country.

This was stated by Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Zafar Mueen Nasir, while talking to the media here on Sunday.

Stating salient features of the new admission policy, the VC said that the ongoing process of admission to PhD and MPhil classes and forthcoming postgraduate and undergraduate admissions, a high-level committee, headed by Prof Dr M Taqi Zahid Butt, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology, comprising all deans, chairmen, directors and principals of constituent colleges, has been re-constituted to fully ensure admissions on merit in morning, afternoon and evening sessions.

The admissions process would be completed without succumbing to any sort of pressure from any quarters. In case of any violation, the chairman of the department concerned would be taken to task and disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against him/her.

He said: “Noting is at stake from his side, and he has never been worried about holding the post of vice chancellor.” He said he would deliver to the best of his abilities and maintain the highest degree of transparency in admissions at any cost.

Highlighting the teacher selection criteria, he said that prescribed marks are allocated for academic achievements, research, publications and academic experience etc, to the candidates on the pattern of the Punjab Public Service Commission. The interview, subject specialisation, oral communication skills and job aptitude is also given proper weightage.

The VC said the above mentioned criteria helps candidates to assess their own suitability, apart from their performance in the interview.